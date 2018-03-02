× Suspect identified in CMU shooting; 2 dead

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – The suspect in Friday’s morning fatal shooting at Central Michigan University has been identified.

James Eric Davis, Jr., 19, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting in Campbell Hall at about 8:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the shooting was a “domestic situation.” The two people killed were not students, staff or faculty at CMU.

Davis is described as being 5’10” tall, about 150 lbs. He was wearing mustard-colored jeans and a blue sweatshirt, but police believe he may have discarded the sweatshirt.

Davis was last seen running from the Towers Complex heading north along some railroad tracks. Police believe he is now on the loose in the city of Mt. Pleasant.

Residents of Mt. Pleasant are asked to call 911 if they see Davis. He should not be approached and should be considered armed and dangerous.

We’ll have more details as they become available.