Suspect identified in CMU shooting; 2 dead

Posted 12:36 PM, March 2, 2018, by , Updated at 12:49PM, March 2, 2018

James Eric Davis, Jr. - photo from roommate

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – The suspect in Friday’s morning fatal shooting at Central Michigan University has been identified.

James Eric Davis, Jr., 19, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting in Campbell Hall at about 8:30 a.m. Friday.  Police say the shooting was a “domestic situation.” The two people killed were not students, staff or faculty at CMU.

Davis is described as being 5’10” tall, about 150 lbs.  He was wearing mustard-colored jeans and a blue sweatshirt, but police believe he may have discarded the sweatshirt.

James Eric Davis, Jr. – from Mt. Pleasant Police

Davis was last seen running from the Towers Complex heading north along some railroad tracks. Police believe he is now on the loose in the city of Mt. Pleasant.

Residents of Mt. Pleasant are asked to call 911 if they see Davis. He should not be approached and should be considered armed and dangerous.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments