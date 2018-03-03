A mostly sunny weekend in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly sunny sky with some thin cirrus clouds around for Saturday with above average temperatures. After cold overnight hours and cold starts to the morning temperatures will work towards the middle and upper 40s. High pressure remains in place this weekend giving sunshine to West Michigan both Saturday and Sunday.

Each day we will be gaining 3 minutes of daylight as we work through the 3 months of the year where we gain daylight the fastest. On March 11th we will have sunrise and sunset times near the respective 8 o’clock hours. March 11th also marks the beginning of Daylight Saving Time.

West Michigan will have our next chance for rain arriving late Monday evening with rain showers to start. We will then have a mix of rain and snow showers transitioning to complete scattered snow showers and flurries by the end of the week. Temperatures stay above average until late in the work week.