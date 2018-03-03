CMU police chief gives timeline related to shootings
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University Police Chief Bill Yeagley has released a chronology of events surrounding the campus shootings Friday morning.
He points out in a university news release that the details are preliminary, and the criminal investigation remains active and ongoing. Chief Yeagley also thanked everyone for their patience in issuing the timeline summary:
- Thurs., March 1, evening
- The CMU Police Department first interacts with the suspect, James Eric Davis, Jr., when he approaches the community policing officer located in his residence hall complex, claiming that someone is trying to kill Davis, Jr.
- After a thorough investigation, CMUPD determine there is no immediate threat to Davis, Jr., or anyone else on campus.
- Davis, Jr., states his cousin is picking him up the next morning for spring break and that he is going back to his room to sleep.
- Fri., March 2
- Davis, Jr., is seen sitting in the lobby of his residence hall complex at 1:30 a.m. with luggage. Staff and the officers approach him. He appears disoriented. During conversation with officers, Davis, Jr., makes statements that he was under the influence of drugs.
- After a conversation between Davis, Jr., his mother and the police, CMUPD transports him to a local emergency room for monitoring and treatment.
- Davis, Jr., is released from the emergency room later in the morning to his parents, James Eric Davis, Sr., and Diva Jeneen Davis.
- The three travel to the Towers residence hall community and enter Davis, Jr.’s residence hall room.
- Police investigation determines through review of surveillance and witness interviews that Davis Jr., leaves the residence hall, goes to the family vehicle and returns — using his CMU ID — to the residence hall with a handgun.
- Police respond to calls of shots fired. After an investigation, they determine two individuals have been fatally shot at Campbell Hall.
- The victims are identified as James Eric Davis, Sr., and Diva Jeneen Davis.
- A gun recovered at the scene; registered to James Eric Davis, Sr., a police officer from Illinois.
- Davis, Jr., flees the scene on foot and is seen running north along the railroad tracks on the west side of campus.
- More than 100 officers from multiple police agencies search for the suspect throughout the day and into the night.
- Sat., March 3
- 12:10 a.m.: CMU police respond to a tip from a passing train after an employee notices a suspicious subject standing near the railroad tracks near the northwest corner of campus.
- CMU police officers are on scene within two minutes and the suspect, identified as Davis, Jr., is taken into custody without incident.
- The suspect remains in police custody, in the hospital. He is charged with the following criminal counts:
- Count 1: Homicide-open murder
- Count 2: Homicide-open murder
- Count 3: Weapons-felony firearm (possession of a weapon to commit murder)