CMU police chief gives timeline related to shootings

Fri., March 2

Davis, Jr., is seen sitting in the lobby of his residence hall complex at 1:30 a.m. with luggage. Staff and the officers approach him. He appears disoriented. During conversation with officers, Davis, Jr., makes statements that he was under the influence of drugs.

After a conversation between Davis, Jr., his mother and the police, CMUPD transports him to a local emergency room for monitoring and treatment.

Davis, Jr., is released from the emergency room later in the morning to his parents, James Eric Davis, Sr., and Diva Jeneen Davis.

The three travel to the Towers residence hall community and enter Davis, Jr.’s residence hall room.

Police investigation determines through review of surveillance and witness interviews that Davis Jr., leaves the residence hall, goes to the family vehicle and returns — using his CMU ID — to the residence hall with a handgun.

Police respond to calls of shots fired. After an investigation, they determine two individuals have been fatally shot at Campbell Hall.

The victims are identified as James Eric Davis, Sr., and Diva Jeneen Davis.

A gun recovered at the scene; registered to James Eric Davis, Sr., a police officer from Illinois.

Davis, Jr., flees the scene on foot and is seen running north along the railroad tracks on the west side of campus.