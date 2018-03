× Crews respond to suspicious fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Firefighters in Battle Creek were dispatched to a structure fire at 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

When they arrived, flames could be see on the first and second floors.

The structure was boarded and and they believed it to be vacant.

Crews on-scene put out the fire and found no one inside.

The fire marshal is investigating.

The cause has not been determined yet, but they do believe it was suspicious.