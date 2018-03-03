Dispatchers confirm CMU Shooter in police custody

Posted 12:49 AM, March 3, 2018, by , Updated at 01:01AM, March 3, 2018
Breaking Now

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Dispatchers have confirmed that the shooter, James Eric Davis Jr. is now in police custody.

According to a statement made by Central Michigan University, the suspect was seen by a person on a train that was passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight. That person then called police to notify them.

Davis was arrested without incident.

Students were made aware by the CMU Alert System.

Police say the shooting was a “domestic situation.” The two people killed were not students, staff or faculty at CMU.

This is a developing story. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s