Kalamazoo women’s lifestyle expo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ladies, if you are looking for some retail therapy this weekend, today is the last day for the annual Women’s Lifestyle Expo.

You’ll be able to find different items like clothing, beauty products. home decor, and more.

The event runs today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center.

Admission will cost you five dollars, but if you donate blood at the event, you will get in for free.

You will also get the chance to put your name in different drawings for show and door prizes.