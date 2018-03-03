Kent Co dispatchers: 2 pediatric patients in Kentwood crash

Posted 5:59 PM, March 3, 2018, by , Updated at 07:41PM, March 3, 2018
police_lights_2

UPDATE: Kent County Dispatch says the crash scene cleared at 7 p.m. Saturday.

—————

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police and paramedics have arrived on the scene of a two-car crash in Kentwood, with one vehicle rolled over.

The location is 28th Street near Radcliff Avenue SE. The crash occurred around 5:36 p.m., per Kent County dispatchers. They tell FOX 17 news there are two pediatric patients. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

Dispatchers say 28th Street has been blocked off in that area, and flatbed wreckers have been sent to the scene.

There’s no early word on how the crash occurred, or who was involved.

 

