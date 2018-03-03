Know the Law – Stopping for Pedestrians at Crosswalk
-
Know the Law – New Year, New Laws
-
Concerns over ‘dangerous’ intersection after fatal crash
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in GR
-
Drivers in Grand Rapids required to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks
-
Know the Law – Snow Removal Laws
-
-
Know the Law – Service Animal Laws
-
Family asks for justice after teen’s body found in Kalamazoo
-
Know the Law – Insurance ‘step downs’
-
Money nearly raised for state fallen officer memorial
-
Kalamazoo doctor speaks to FOX 17 about ICE arrest
-
-
Know the Law – Michigan Snowmobile Laws
-
Video: President Trump addresses March for Life
-
Man with concealed pistol stops brutal attack on Utah police officer