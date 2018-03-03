Man says 2 women stabbed him, accused him of rape after threesome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PASADENA, Calif. – Officers are searching for two suspects after a 32-year-old Southern California man told police he was stabbed several times by two women who accused him of rape after the three engaged in consensual sex on Thursday, officers said.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was stabbed several times around 2 a.m. after taking the women to his Pasadena home near the intersection of Locust Street and Hill Avenue, according to Pasadena Police Lt. John Luna.

A family friend told KTLA the man had met his sexual partners at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, from where all three took a Metro Gold Line train to Pasadena to hang out at his home.

It's unclear exactly what transpired at the residence, but the night ended with the man being stabbed in the chest, back and hand, Luna said. He escaped to a neighbor's house, while the women fled the scene.

An investigator told the Pasadena Star-News the women may have used knives from the man's kitchen in the stabbing, but no weapons had yet been recovered.

Blood could be seen spattered near the crime scene Thursday night.

The 32-year-old man was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Residents told KTLA such violence was unusual for the typically quiet neighborhood.

Police are now searching for the two women. One is believed to be 18, the other in her 20s, and both have facial piercings, officers said.