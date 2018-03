Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich -- Muskegon was able to hang on to beat Grand Haven Friday night on the Buccaneers home court for a 37-34 win and a district championship.

"Such a good feeling" junior point guard Alyza Winston said. "We worked so hard for this all season long, conditioning, preparing for this moment and it's really a blessing."

The Big Reds (21-2) will play Caledonia (18-5) Tuesday night in the regional at Zeeland East.