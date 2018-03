× Officials investigating garage fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Officials are investigating after a fire broke out in a garage at a home on Union Street in Battle Creek.

Crews were called in just before 3 a.m. to an unknown house fire.

Crews on-scene were about to get the fire under control quickly. The garage and the car inside are both a total loss.

The fire marshal is investigating this fire.

No word on a cause for the flames.