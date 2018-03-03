× One car rolls over in multi-vehicle crash in Jenison

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority says three or four vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday evening, at a busy intersection. And dispatchers tell FOX 17 one of the vehicles rolled over.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at Baldwin Street and Cottonwood Drive, in the Jenison area of Georgetown Township.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 there was at least one injury confirmed on-scene by first responders, and the crash was partially blocking traffic. There was no immediate indication who was injured, or how severe the injuries.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies were on the scene, along with paramedics.

The crash scene cleared by 7:30 p.m.