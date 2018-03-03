Returning to campus, officials work to help students, staff impacted by shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — In the wake of tragedy that struck Central Michigan University Friday, law enforcement and campus officials will be working hand-in-hand to get the campus back to normal as students, staff and faculty are set to return from Spring Break in a week.

“Yesterday our community experienced a tragic event…in Mount Pleasant incidents like this are rare and isolated as the first step in healing I encourage everyone to return to normal activities,” said Mount Pleasant Mayor Allison Lents. “As we look into the future we must continue to take care of each other, reach out as needed and grow as a community to keep Mount Pleasant safe.”

The university will be providing staff, student and faculty counseling resources according to CMU President George Ross.

“It doesn’t end with the arrest this morning,” President Ross said. “Like I said there were thousands sheltered in place yesterday and they are going to be dealing with this for the rest of their lives.”

The university will add the needed staff and is already communicating with other Michigan colleges and universities to make their counseling staffs also available for those who need it.

As the investigation continues, Chief Yeagley said, officials will look at safety concerns and address the protocol and security on campus to prevent any further incidents.