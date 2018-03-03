Secret Service says man fired several rounds near White House fence

Posted 5:48 PM, March 3, 2018, by , Updated at 06:21PM, March 3, 2018

Getty Images file photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Secret Service says a man shot himself to death Saturday as he stood near the fence along the north side of the White House.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in Florida at the time. The White House says Trump has been briefed on the shooting.

Authorities are seeking to notify the man’s relatives and haven’t released his name.

Speaking for the Secret Service, Mason F. Brayman says the man approached the fence shortly before noon and fired several rounds from a handgun. Brayman says none of the shots appear to have been directed toward the White House.

Secret Service officers set up a perimeter around the White House grounds Saturday afternoon, limiting access and rerouting tourists as they investigated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s