Trump says maybe US will have a president for life someday

Posted 9:37 PM, March 3, 2018, by

US President Donald Trump speaks during the 2018 White House business session with state governors in the State dining Room of the White House on February 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he thinks it’s great that China’s president now holds that office for life and muses that maybe the U.S. will do the same someday.

Trump’s remarks came during a luncheon for Republican donors Saturday at his South Florida estate. CNN reported the remarks based on a recording it obtained.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently consolidated power. Trump told the gathering: “He’s now president for life. President for life. And he’s great.” Trump added: “I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll give that a shot someday.”

Trump criticized his Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton, repeated his view about “a rigged system,” and called the invasion of Iraq “the single worst decision ever made.” He referred to former President George W. Bush as “another real genius.”

