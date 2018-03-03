COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- The Winter Beer Festival took place at Fifth Third Ballpark on Friday and Saturday. Patrons enjoyed beverages from 125 Michigan Breweries and brewpubs. Tasty food and entertainment was also featured at the 2-day event.
