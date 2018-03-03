Winter Beer Festival

Posted 11:29 PM, March 3, 2018, by , Updated at 11:33PM, March 3, 2018

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- The Winter Beer Festival took place at Fifth Third Ballpark on Friday and Saturday. Patrons enjoyed beverages from 125 Michigan Breweries and brewpubs. Tasty food and entertainment was also featured at the 2-day event.

