PARIS, Mich. — One woman was injured after a crash in Paris on Friday.

This happened just before 5 p.m. on Northland Dr./Water St.

Police say the 47-year-old woman from Big Rapids was stopped to turn into a store parking lot when a 17-year-old male driver didn’t stop in time and hit her car from behind.

She was brought to the hospital in Big Rapids with non-life threatening injuries.