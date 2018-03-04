× Art to be displayed on Mackinac Island before coming to Artprize

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Artprize 2018 is about six months away.

We are now learning that some of the art will actually be on display on Mackinac Island before coming to Grand Rapids.

This is the second time the Mackinac Arts Council has done what they call Pre-Prize.

The organization says art from the U.P. will be displayed on the island just weeks before the show.

The council will then move all the art to the actual competition in Grand Rapids.

Registration for Artprize begins next month.