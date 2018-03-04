× Brother of suspected CMU shooter responds

PLAINFIELD, Il. — A family member of the Davis family is responding to the tragic event that happened to their family.

Russell Matthew Davis, who claims to be the son of the victims and the brother of the suspected shooter, took to Facebook yesterday.

Part of his post says “I’m in shock, and even denial. It’s a hard pill to swallow, and a heavy load to bear. I can’t wrap my mind around this nor make any sense of it.”

He ended his post saying, “Please don’t make a villain of my brother… that is NOT who he is…”

He also said he wants everyone to know, he loves and will miss his parents, he still loves his brother, and that he still believes in God.

He also posted many pictures of his family.

His post has been shared over 17,000 times.