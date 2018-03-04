× Crews rescue driver from flooded area

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A person has been rescued after driving in flooded waters.

The call first came in around 2 a.m.

The Grandville Fire Department responded to a car that was found partially off the road and in flood waters on Indian Mounds Drive near the Grand River.

There was no one found in the car.

About 45 minutes later, several agencies searched and heard someone yelling for help.

They found the driver of the car by himself on a small island in the middle of deep flood waters.

Two firefighters reached him by 2:50 a.m.

It took some time to remove him because he was not cooperating and the area was hard to get to.

The stretch of highway between Market Ave. and Chicago Dr. was blocked off down to one lane while the crews worked.

The victim was taken to the hospital.