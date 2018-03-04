× Heads shaved to raise money for childhood cancer research

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — A West Michigan pub held a St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving fundraiser Sunday to raise funds for childhood cancer research.

There were about 100 people that shaved their heads at 84th St Pub & Grille. The goal was to raise $110,000 to beat last year, where they raised about $103,000.

Lilly Vanden Bosch, 12, of Dorr and her parents were among the dozens at the event supporting children like herself. Some of the patients there are receiving treatment at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital, and so did Van Bosch. She was treated for a rare blood disorder.

“I lost my hair in treatment. I was disappointed about it, but to see people to do this in honor of other patients like me,” said Vanden Bosch, “It’s very unexplainable. I can’t explain how awesome it is to see it.”

Other than the U.S. Government, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation is the leader in funding childhood cancer research grants. Events like this help fund those grants and help children all across the country.

Volunteer event coordinator Pat Schrager said West Michigan is an incredible community known for giving. He said just going into the event on Sunday there was about $71,000 raised.

“That was prior to the event. Between silent auction, raffles,” said Schrager. “People donating today, check envelopes, cash envelopes from people that have received donations.”

Organizers said it will take a couple days to know how much they’ll have raised following the event.