Mostly sunny day in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a mostly sunny sky with more clouds north of I-96 for Sunday with above average temperatures. After cold overnight hours and cold starts to the morning temperatures will work towards the middle and upper 40s. High pressure remains nearby giving sunshine again to end the weekend and dry conditions to start the work week.

Heading into Monday we will have breezy conditions throughout the day ahead of our next system. Wind gusts during the day will be in the teens and eventually working up to the upper 20s and lower 30s by late Monday evening.

West Michigan can expect to see snow showers arriving any time after 10 o’clock Monday night working in from southwest to northeast. We could see a quick widespread general 1-3 inches out of this system overnight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning’s commute will be slower with slippery roadways across West Michigan.

When temperatures flirt with the freezing mark Tuesday we can see a scattered mix of rain and snow showers during the afternoon hours.

West Michigan will continue to see light snow showers heading into the middle of the work week. Wednesday and Thursday there are chances for scattered light snow showers with some lake enhancement possible. Folks along or west of US-131 will see the most snowfall. Friday may start off with some leftovers flurries before drying out and holding on to mostly cloudy skies.