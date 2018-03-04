Pilot: ‘Pretty much everyone’ vomited while landing during storm

Posted 12:14 PM, March 4, 2018, by

WASHINGTON – A pilot’s report after landing in Washington, D.C., during severe turbulence from a storm buffeting the East Coast pretty much sums it up.

“Very bumpy on descent,” the pilot wrote. “Pretty much everyone on the plane threw up.”

The plane’s stomach-churning motion didn’t just sicken the passengers.

“Pilots were on the verge of throwing up,” according to the report. An airline official said the pilot was flying United Express Flight 3833 from Charlotte, according to The Washington Post.

More than 5,000 flights have been canceled as a nor-easter quickly gained strength, pounding much of the East Coast Friday, according to flightaware.com.

To get an idea of just how strong the wind was, here’s video of a plane taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport:

