Adam West, Glen Campbell and others left out of Oscars’ ‘In Memoriam’

Posted 9:11 AM, March 5, 2018, by

Adam West as Batman (right) and Burt Ward as Robin.

(CNN) — Every year the Academy Awards honors those in the industry who passed away — and every year, the academy gets slammed for the stars who were left out.

This year, “Batman” star Adam West, singer Glen Campbell (who appeared in “True Grit” in 1969 and whose song “I’m Not Gonna Miss You” was nominated for an Oscar in 2015), Della Reese, Oscar-winning actress Dorothy Malone, Powers Boothe and Robert Guillaume were among those not seen in the video tribute.

Twitter was not happy.

“Absolutely outrageous that the #Oscars missed out Adam West on their In Memoriam section,” one person tweeted. “He redefined Batman, headlined the first Batman film and was a film star before that. He truly deserved to be there!”

‘M*A*S*H’ actor David Ogden Stiers, who did voice work in several Disney movies as well as appeared in a few Woody Allen films, died at the age of 75 the day before the Oscars and also was not included in the tribute.

CNN has reached out to the Academy for comment.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s