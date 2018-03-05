Gaming company alerts police about suicide bomb threat at Arkansas school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. – A 13-year-old Arkansas boy faces a possible felony charge after allegedly threatening to "suicide-bomb" his junior high school, according to police.

After an online gaming platform alerted investigators, they were able to identify a student in connection to the threat by using the boy's screen name, a news release states.

Police found the boy with his grandfather at a Fort Smith home Sunday. The juvenile suspect had been suspended from school in the past for making similar threats, according to KFSM.

Officers arrested the teen for felony first-degree terroristic threatening. He is being held in the Sebastian County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Fort Smith Police Department released the following statement: