Lumberjacks’ Anthony Del Gaizo Leads League in Scoring

Posted 12:48 AM, March 5, 2018, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- The Muskegon Lumberjacks are sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, just one point behind Dubuque and Youngstown after a win over Team USA U17 on Sunday.

A big reason for their recent success is center Anthony Del Gaizo who has a league high 33 goals so far this year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s