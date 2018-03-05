Reports of meteor sighting across Michigan, upper Midwest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The American Meteor Society has several reports from Michigan and other spots in the Midwest of a meteor or fireball sighting early Monday morning.

The reports stretch from Illinois and Wisconsin, across Michigan, to Ohio, at about 4:30 a.m. Monday.  Pending reports are listed on the AMS website from Rockford, Holland, and Comstock Park, Michigan, as well as Chicago, Illinois, Green Bay, Wisconsin and Cleveland, Ohio.

If you saw the meteor, let us know in the comments below or send us an email at news@fox17online.com .

