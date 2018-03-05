× Reports of meteor sighting across Michigan, upper Midwest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The American Meteor Society has several reports from Michigan and other spots in the Midwest of a meteor or fireball sighting early Monday morning.

The reports stretch from Illinois and Wisconsin, across Michigan, to Ohio, at about 4:30 a.m. Monday. Pending reports are listed on the AMS website from Rockford, Holland, and Comstock Park, Michigan, as well as Chicago, Illinois, Green Bay, Wisconsin and Cleveland, Ohio.

