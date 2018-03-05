Snow showers heading towards West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have a partly cloudy sky to start the day on Monday, but cloud cover will increase late in the day ahead of an approaching system. Gusty winds with wind gusts from 20-30 mph will continue through the day along with temperatures working to the lower 40s. Both these changes are ahead of the approaching system that will bring in snow late Monday evening.

West Michigan can expect to see snow showers arriving any time after 10 o’clock Monday night working in from southwest to northeast. We may see some freezing rain to start but mainly snow showers will continue through the overnight hours along with gusty winds. Temperatures will drop back in the upper 20s.

We could see a widespread general 1-3 inches out of this system overnight into Tuesday morning with an isolated chance for up to 4 inches of snowfall in some areas. Tuesday morning’s commute will be slower with slippery roadways especially on untreated roads. Temporary white out conditions are possible as well as blowing and drifting snow as gusty winds continue.

When temperatures flirt with the freezing mark Tuesday afternoon we can see a scattered mix of rain and snow showers especially along the I-94 areas. Traveling can be difficult at times.

West Michigan will continue to see light snow showers heading into the middle of the work week. Wednesday and Thursday there are chances for scattered light snow showers with some lake effect possible. Folks along or west of US-131 will see the most snowfall. We will then dry out and work back towards sunshine by the end of the work week and next weekend.