Take Back Your Space: Jan’s story of depression and clutter

Clutter and the struggle to get our homes organized is an issue many of us deal with. For the past month, we've show you, you don't have to go through it alone. We teamed up with professional organizer, Melissa Fortino from Organized by Melissa, challenging people to back their space. With more than 200 people involved through a Facebook event, we saw real, life changing results. Jan Lastocy was brave enough to share her story in the hopes of inspiring others.