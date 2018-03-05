‘The Shape of Water’ wins best picture Oscar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the 90th annual Academy Awards, which are being bestowed Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

8:45 p.m.

The Cold War fantasy film "The Shape of Water" is the winner of the best picture Academy Award.

Director Guillermo del Toro's film has been considered one of the front-runners for the evening's top honor. It received a leading 13 nominations for this year's Oscars, and won four Oscars on Sunday night.

It stars Sally Hawkins as a mute janitor who falls in love with an aquatic creature kept captive in a government lab.

Del Toro also won for best director. He dedicated the win to young filmmakers around the world.

___

8:35 p.m.

Frances McDormand's portrayal of a mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" has won the best actress Academy Award.

It is McDormand's second Oscar and comes for her blistering turn as a mother who feels authorities haven't done enough to investigate her daughter's rape and murder.

McDormand won a best supporting actress award for her role as a police officer in "Fargo." Her win Sunday was not a surprise — she has swept the major awards this year.

The actress opened her speech by saying if she fell over during her speech, someone should pick her up because had "some things to say." She thanked her family, telling them they fill her with everlasting joy.

She then set her Oscar on the stage and asked every female Oscar nominee to stand up, generating thunderous applause. McDormand looked joyous as she looked out on the women.

___

8:20 p.m.

Gary Oldman's transformation into Winston Churchill for "Darkest Hour" has won him the best actor Academy Award.

It is Oldman's first win on only his second nomination, despite his lengthy career of compelling performances. The 59-year-old had been considered the front-runner for the honor, having swept awards season.

Oldman underwent hours of makeup to become Churchill for the film, which focuses on a pivotal time in the British leader's career when he rallied his country to fight the Nazis. Oldman thanked Churchill in his acceptance speech, as well as those who worked with him on "Darkest Hour."

He also thanked his 98-year-old mother, telling her, "thank you for your love and your support. Put the kettle on. I'm bringing Oscar home."

___

This item has been corrected to show that Oldman said his mother in 98-year-old, not 99.

___

8:15 p.m.

Guillermo del Toro has won the best director Academy Award for his film "The Shape of Water."

Del Toro started out his speech saying he is an immigrant and referencing other Mexican directors who are also Oscar winners, Alfonso Cuaron and Alejandro G. Inarritu. The men are close friends.

"The Shape of Water" has a leading 13 nominations at Sunday's Academy Awards. It is up for the night's top honor, best picture.

___

8:10 p.m.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have won their second Academy Award for best original song.

The husband-and-wife duo picked up the honor Sunday for "Remember Me" from "Coco." The pair also won best original song for "Let It Go" from "Frozen."

Robert Lopez dedicated the win to his mother who passed away. His wife said she was happy to see their category include a number of female nominees.

The Lopez's song beat out Mary J. Blige's "Mighty River" from "Mudbound"; Common and Diane Warren's "Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall"; Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman"; and Sufjan Stevens' "Mystery of Love" from "Call Me by Your Name."

___

8 p.m.

Composer Alexandre Desplat's music for "The Shape of Water" has won the Academy Award for best original score.

He thanked his mother, who he said turns 90 this year, and "Shape of Water" director Guillermo del Toro.

"The Shape of Water" is the leading nominee at Sunday's Oscars, and so far has won two Academy Awards. Del Toro is nominated for best director, and the film is also nominated for best picture.

___

7:50 p.m.

It's been a long time coming, but cinematographer Roger Deakins is finally an Oscar winner.

The cinematographer won his first Academy Award Sunday for "Blade Runner 2049." It is Deakins' first win after 14 nominations.

Deakins wasn't about to cut his speech short and referenced a running joke of the Oscars that the winner who gave the shortest acceptance speech would win a jet ski. Deakins said he didn't think he'd have much use for the vehicle, and proceeded to thank his wife and his team on "Blade Runner 2049."

___

7:45 p.m.

There may not have been a dress code, but the #MeToo movement has been a key talking point at the Oscars, especially in a segment that brought three women onstage who have been instrumental figures in the unfolding Harvey Weinstein story.

Actresses Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek came out to introduce a montage that celebrated diversity in cinematic storytelling — including gender and race. First, they each referred to the reckoning that has occurred since the Weinstein story broke last October, launching the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

Judd, whose accusations appeared in the first New York Times article about Weinstein, spoke about "new voices, different voices, OUR voices." She then shouted, "''Time's Up!"

The #MeToo movement was also a key subject in Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue, and on the red carpet, with women like #MeToo founder Tarana Burke addressing the next steps that the movement needs to take.

— Jocelyn Noveck

___

7:40 p.m.

"Get Out" has won the Academy Award for best original screenplay, giving writer-director Jordan Peele a historic win.

Peele is the first African-American writer to win in the category.

His win was greeted by thunderous applause in the Dolby Theatre, which Peele tried to quiet. He said in his acceptance speech that he stopped writing his horror sensation "about 20 times because I thought it was impossible."

But Peele says he kept writing because he knew if it got made, he knew "people would hear it and see it."

Peele is also nominated for best director and "Get Out" is competing in the best picture category.

___

7:30 p.m.

"Call Me By Your Name" has won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay, making screenwriter James Ivory the oldest Oscar winner ever.

Ivory is 89 years old and was half of the famed independent filmmaking duo along with the Ismail Merchant, who died in 2015.

Ivory had wanted to co-direct "Call Me By Your Name," but ran into trouble with investors. He has said he has no plans to retire, and is working on a new screenplay.

"Call Me By Your Name" is an adaptation of a 2007 novel by Andre Aciman. Ivory thanked Aciman first during his acceptance speech, saying it's his policy to always thank the person whose work he adapted first.

He also thanked Merchant and their collaborator, the late writer Ruth Prawer Jhabvala.

___

7:25 p.m.

Allison Janney has emerged with not just an Oscar but a theater full of fans for both her award-winning role in "I, Tonya" and her charming acceptance speech.

After capturing the Oscar for best supporting actress, Janney returned to the theater where she was immediately swamped during the next commercial break by people wanting to take selfies with her.

During her speech Janney credited not only her co-stars and others who worked on the film but even the scene-stealing bird that appeared in the dark comedy about the Tonya Harding-Nancy Kerrigan skating rivalry that resulted in an attack on Kerrigan just before the 1994 Olympics.

— Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton) from inside the Dolby Theatre

___

7:15 p.m.

If they were giving out Oscars for the most popular arrival in the Oscar backstage press room, the hands-down winner would be Kobe Bryant.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star arrived in the press room to a near standing ovation and was swamped with the most questions of the evening so far.

Bryant won for the animated short film he wrote, "Dear Basketball."

Bryant told reporters, "I feel better than winning a championship, to be honest with you. I swear I do."

When he told people he wanted to write and tell stories after retiring from basketball, Bryant said he the reaction was, "That's cute, you'll be depressed when your career's over. To be here now and have this sense of validation, this is crazy man."

— John Rogers in the Oscars interview room

___

6:40 p.m.

"Coco" is the winner of the best animated feature Academy Award.

The Disney and Pixar collaboration tells the story of a Mexican boy who dreams of being a musician despite his family's wishes.

"Coco" has drawn widespread praise for the culturally authentic way it presents Mexico's "Day of the Dead" culture.

Its signature song, "Remember Me," is also nominated in the best original song category.

The best animated short Oscar was awarded to "Dear Basketball," making former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant an Oscar winner.

___

6:30 p.m.

Allison Janney has won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in "I, Tonya."

Janney won for her caustic portrayal of Tonya Harding's mother, LaVona Harding in the film about the figure skater's life.

It is Janney's first Oscar win. She has won seven Emmys for her roles on the NBC drama "The West Wing" and the CBS comedy "Mom."

The actress started her acceptance speech by joking, "I did it all by myself." She quickly changed course, saying, "Nothing could be further from the truth."

___

6:25 p.m.

Chile's "A Fantastic Woman" has been named the winner of the best foreign language film Academy Award.

The film from director Sebastian Lelio stars transgender actress Daniela Vega as a woman who faces acrimony and scrutiny after the death of her lover.

Lelio called Vega the inspiration for the film.

___

6:10 p.m.

Working in a comedy bit from one of the signature moments of the Oscar-nominated film "Get Out," Jimmy Kimmel has told this year's winners that if they rambled in their acceptance speeches they wouldn't be played offstage by music.

Instead, Kimmel had actor Lakeith Stanfield race on stage and scream, "Get out," just as he did in the movie.

Only Stanfield didn't get out when the bit was over — at least not initially.

Instead, he remained on center stage, dressed in his "Get Out" get-up, long after the bit was over and the television cameras had cut away from him.

Finally a crew member came out and ushered him off stage.

— Andrew Dalton (@andyjamesdalton) from inside the Dolby Theatre

___

5:40 p.m.

"Icarus" has won the best documentary feature Academy Award.

The film tells the story of a doping program used by Russian athletes through accounts from the man who says he oversaw it.

Director Bryan Fogel said in his acceptance speech that he hopes the film is a wake-up call about the dangers of Russia.

___

5:30 p.m.

Ryan Seacrest typically gets the most sought-after interviews on the red carpet, but on Oscars night he had a lot of idle time.

Some of the key nominees and stars did not stop for interviews with the host of E!'s Oscars red carpet show. Timothee Chalamet, Margot Robbie and others walked past him, as did Oscar winner Viola Davis. Octavia Spencer told him he looked handsome but did not do an interview. Director Dee Rees seemed to wave no when someone asked if she wanted to stop.

Several stars, including Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney and Whoopi Goldberg did stop to speak to Seacrest.

There was speculation that stars would avoid Seacrest because of sexual harassment allegations levied against him by a former employee. E! Said it investigated the claims and found insufficient evidence of the woman's claims.

___

5:15 p.m.

Sam Rockwell's portrayal of a racist sheriff's deputy in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" has won the best supporting actor Oscar.

Rockwell had been considered the favorite to win the award, after picking up the same honor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month and other honors.

His character has been the focus of backlash against "Three Billboards" by some who see its portrayal of racism as simplistic.

Rockwell's acceptance speech focused on his love of movies, which he says his father helped foster by pulling him out of school when he was a young boy to go see a film.

___

5:05 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel has opened the 90th annual Academy Award by telling winners to pause a beat before coming up to the stage.

Kimmel's joke was a reference to last year's best picture fiasco. He also poked fun at accounting firm PwC, which caused the error last year. Kimmel says he turned down a skit on the accountants last year and the mistaken reading of "La La Land" was a result of the accountants trying to do comedy.

The late-night host also referenced the sexual harassment scandal that has roiled Hollywood, mentioning disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein by name and saying he deserved to be expelled from the academy most of all. He also joked the Oscar statuette is the ideal embodiment of the moment — because it lacked a penis.

Kimmel joked about the statue, "He is literally a statute of limitations.'"

He also gave a shout-out to the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, saying the audience could expect to hear more about them later in the show.

The show opened with a black-and-white newsreel-style montage showing footage from Sunday, poking fun at some of the nominees including Gary Oldman, last year's best actress winner Emma Stone and others.

___

4:55 p.m.

And the Oscar goes to ...

The tuxedoed show workers who worked tirelessly for hours to make sure everyone got into place properly at the Oscar show and on time with as few hitches as possible.

With just a few minutes until show time, and their work mostly done, some three dozen tuxedoed show workers waited in line for a chance to snap cellphone photos of themselves holding an Oscar statuette.

Everyone who posed had to don a pair of white gloves first.

With just a few minutes before the show started, host Jimmy Kimmel and his team emerged from his dressing room chanting, "Let's get it right this time! Best show ever! Best show ever!!"

— Sandy Cohen (@YouKnowSandy) from backstage at the Dolby Theatre

___

4:45 p.m.

Rita Moreno says it was time for her gown from the 1962 Oscars to make a comeback, so she decided to wear it for Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

The 86-year-old actress told the story behind the gown she wore 56 years ago and how she never expected to win best supporting actress for her role in "West Side Story."

Moreno recounted how she came to the 1962 Oscars "never dreaming I would win" because she was up against Judy Garland.

The Puerto Rican actress and singer flew in from the Philippines where she was "making a really crappy World War II movie, playing yet another native girl" and had a dress maker in Manila make the gown.

She remembers the dressmaker's name: Jose Moreno. No relation.

Moreno says she hopes he was watching and "gets to see this extraordinary dress again."

She told The Associated Press the dress has been hanging in her closet ever since, and needed a bit of adjusting in the back in order to wear on Sunday.

— Marcela Isaza (misaza) and Jocelyn Gecker (@jgecker)

___

4:20 p.m.

Best supporting actress Oscar nominee Mary J. Blige says Ryan Seacrest is "fighting for his life right now."

Speaking Sunday on the red carpet for the Academy Awards, Blige says that she loves Seacrest and that she doesn't know the whole truth of what happened. The E! host has been accused of sexual misconduct by his former personal stylist. He's denied the allegations.

Blige was one of several stars, including Diane Warren and Allison Janney, who spoke to Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet.

The Grammy winner says she's a supporter of the #MeToo movement and stressed how important it is for women to be liberated and set free by telling the truth.

Blige is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in the period drama "Mudbound."

— Nicole Evatt (@NicoleEvatt) and Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr)

___

4:05 p.m.

Mexican director Alejandro Inarritu is excited to see his countryman and friend Guillermo del Toro make a big statement today.

Inarritu says he hopes del Toro's film "The Shape of Water" wins best picture because he says it's his most beautiful film and it's "very relevant politically."

"The Shape of Water" is up for a leading 13 Academy Awards Sunday, including best director and acting nominations for stars Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer and Richard Jenkins.

Inarritu was sporting a pin on his lapel Sunday to support immigrants. He also says wants productions to become more open in the future to having Latin American actors and actresses have bigger roles.

Inarritu has won Oscars for "The Revenant" and "Birdman" and last year was honored with a special achievement award for his virtual reality film "Carne y Arena."

— Nicole Evatt (@NicoleEvatt) and Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr)

___

3:50 p.m.

Oscar nominees Richard Jenkins and Sam Rockwell are sharing in a little bromance on the Oscars red carpet.

When the best supporting actor nominees crossed paths on the carpet Sunday they didn't look at each other as wary rivals, instead engaging a warm bear hug of an embrace.

The 70-year-old Jenkins is nominated for his role as the reclusive neighbor who kindly lends his assistance to a sea creature being held by the government in "The Shape of Water."

Rockwell is also a supporting actor nominee for his role as the racist small-town sheriff's deputy who, following a fiery epiphany, attempts to help Frances McDormand find her daughter's killer in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

This is Rockwell's first Oscar nomination. Jenkins received a supporting actor nomination in 2009 for "The Visitor."

— Sandy Cohen (@YouKnowSandy) and John C. Rogers

___

3:40 p.m.

There may not be a blackout dress code like there was at the Golden Globes, but Time's Up has remained a hot topic on the Oscars red carpet.

A few men flaunted their Time's Up pins again, like "The Greatest Showman" songwriter Justin Paul, Bradley Whitford and best supporting actor nominees Richard Jenkins and Sam Rockwell. "Get Out" actor Lil Rel Howery says his pin is on his jean jacket, which he wears out more often than his Oscars tux.

Eva Marie Saint, who is presenting Sunday night, says she thinks the movement will be good for men and women. Whitford says it's time to focus on non-Hollywood Time's Up situations too.

Tarana Burke, the creator of the viral #MeToo movement, walked the carpet Sunday with her sister. Burke says that it is still a joyous occasion and that they're at the Oscars to celebrate how much the movement has grown in less than six months.

Burke says they did the "dress code thing" and now they're doing the work.

— Nicole Evatt (@NicoleEvatt) and Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr)

___

3:15 p.m.

World skiing champion Lindsey Vonn says her heart was racing faster on the Oscars red carpet than it did at the Olympics.

Vonn was one of the early arrivals Sunday for the 90th Academy Awards and says being there creates anxiety on a totally different level than racing down a ski slope.

The Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion says she's excited to be around so many strong and powerful women who are presenting awards at Sunday's Oscars and plans to just soak in the evening's atmosphere.

Vonn says she also hopes the Time's Up movement can change world culture for both entertainment and sports figures.

— Nicole Evatt (@NicoleEvatt) and Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr)