Two arrested for thefts from vehicles in White Cloud

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. -A White Cloud man and a juvenile have been charged with several felonies for allegedly stealing from vehicles in Newaygo County.

Cody Horton, 21, and an unnamed juvenile have been arrested and charged in the cases.

White Cloud Police say they had been investigating numerous thefts from vehicles in recent weeks. The two suspects were arrested Saturday by a Newaygo County Sheriff’s deputy who found them acting suspiciously.

Police say that property stolen from owners in White Cloud has been returned or is in the possession of the White Cloud Police Department. Property stolen outside of White Cloud is with the Newaygo County Sheriff. Contact your local law enforcement if you believe you were a victim in these cases.