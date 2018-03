Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Covenant Christian held Calvin Christian to 17-2nd half points in a 67-41 win at home Monday in a class C district opener.

The Chargers (17-4) led 25-24 at the half outscored the Squires 18-7 in the 3rd quarter and 24-10 in the 4th.

Carson Meulenberg scored a game-high 25 points to lead Covenant Christian. Blake Verbeek scored 22 points to lead Calvin Christian.

The Chargers will play Black River (4-16) Wednesday night at home.