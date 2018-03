Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Muskegon outscored Northview 14-3 in the 1st quarter Monday night and cruised to a 56-46 win to advance in the distrcit tournament.

Eeonte Tornes led the Big Reds (17-3) with 22 points, Willie Shanks added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Muskegon will play Grand Rapids Union (13-8) Wednesday night at Reeths-Puffer.

Northview was led by Cody Tienry 14 points and Zach Mulheisen added 12. The Wildcats season ends at 14-7.