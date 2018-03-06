Check out these local acts performing at Laughfest March 8-18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laughfest is known for having some big name comedians come into town, but there are also plenty of homegrown acts performing too.

Matt Lauria, member of the Rockin' Homegrown Jam, and Joe Bockheim, lead singer of The Legal Immigrants, talk about the most popular local show during Laughfest, the Homegrown Show.

Unfortunately, that show has sold out. So here are a few others local acts to check out:

Crawlspace Eviction, Late Night GR, and SOFTA – March 8

8 p.m. at Dog Story Theater

FREE – rated RRR

Crawlspace Eviction has been entertaining audiences in and around Kalamazoo, Michigan for over 6 years with their unique brand of improv and sketch comedy.

Late Night Grand Rapids (LNGR) takes cues from several classic sketch shows (Monty Python, SNL, Key & Peele, Inside Amy Schumer, etc.), but with a modern twist of incorporating audience suggestions and guest-submitted sketches.

SOFA – A Grand Rapids improv ensemble that performs improvised scenes, inspired by the conversations we have when hanging out on a couch.

Comedian Ricco & Friends – March 9

7:30 p.m. at Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives

FREE – Clean Adult Laughs

Comedian Ricco has been performing stand-up comedy for more than fifteen years.He got his start at the Dr. Grinn’s Comedy Club in downtown Grand Rapids. He also performed at the 2013 Laughfest along with Henry Sapp and other comedians.

Pop Scholars – March 9

8 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre

Tickets are $12 – Clean Adult Laughs

Pop Scholars is a 4-man, Grand Rapids based, fast-paced improv team. They’ve been doing improvisational comedy for the past 6 years in Grand Rapids, and have performed all over Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. The group has been part of LaughFest each year.

River City Improv – March 10 & 17

7:33 p.m. at Ladies Literary Club (both shows)

Tickets are $12.50 – Clean Adult Laughs

Founded in 1993 by a couple of Calvin College grads who desired some more danger and adventure in their lives, River City Improv performs short-form Improvisational comedy based on audience suggestions.

Their style of clean, clever comedy is similar to that seen on ABC’s Whose Line is it Anyway?

Tonight Tonight – March 12

8 p.m. in the Holiday Bar -- ages 21 and up!

FREE – rated RRR

Inspired by David Letterman, Jimmy Fallon and Grand Rapids-based talent.

Grand Rapids’ only live late-night talk show! Hosted by local comedian Stu McCallister

Includes a monologue, sketches and guest interviews.

LAUGHsketball

Tuesday, March 13

Doors open at 5:30. Game begins at 6 p.m.

DeltaPlex Grand Rapids

Free, family-friendly event

To get tickets for these shows and to learn more information, visit laughfestgr.org.