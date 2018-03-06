CMU shooting suspect held on $3M bond; funeral set for parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --The man accused of shooting his parents to death Friday at Central Michigan University could face a judge as early as today.

At last check, 19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr. remains in the hospital this morning, charged with two counts of murder and a weapons violation in the death of his dad James Eric Davis Sr. and his mother Diva Davis.

Davis is being held on a $3 million bond and could be arraigned as early as today, according to the Chicago Tribune.

This all unfolded early Friday morning after Davis Jr. was released from the hospital following some time of drug reaction or overdose that made him act erratically.

Investigators say his parents went to pick him up from the hospital and take him back to the dorm to pack up and go home for spring break when he allegedly used his father's gun to shoot and kill them.

Police say Davis Jr. then took off on foot sparking an hours-long manhunt until he was caught early Saturday morning.

Since Davis Jr. remains hospitalized, authorities are considering arraigning him through video today.

Loved ones are invited to pay their respects to his parents at a service this Friday at Johnson Funeral Home in Chicago, 5838 W. Division St., from 4-8 p.m. with funeral services planned for Saturday.