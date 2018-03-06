Justice Dept. suing Calif. over ‘sanctuary’ laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit seeking to undo California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.

The lawsuit was filed late Tuesday in Sacramento. It says three state laws intentionally undermine federal immigration law. Among other things, the legislation bars police from asking people about their immigration status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities. Another law offers protection against workplace raids.

The Justice Department says those laws hinder immigration authorities and are unconstitutional.