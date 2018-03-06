Kalamazoo Central receives thank you note from Obama for activism

Posted 11:03 AM, March 6, 2018, by

President Barack Obama makes his way onto the stage June 7, 2010 to deliver the commencement speech for Kalamazoo Central High School at Western Michigan University arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Former President Barack Obama has sent a note of thanks to a school he visited back in 2010.

According to Kalamazoo Public Schools, Obama sent an email with a note for the students to Principal Valerie Boggan over the weekend.  Obama thanked the students for being “change leaders” after the shooting in a Florida school killed 17 in February.

Kalamazoo Central High School students organized and created a petition that went viral online supporting gun reform.  As of Tuesday, the petition had over 185,000 signatures.  They also participated and took leading roles in a rally for gun reform at the Michigan state capitol in February.

Obama spoke at Kalamazoo Central High School’s graduation ceremony in June 2010.

2 comments

  • On It

    Just shut up & go away! The worst prez ever has no grace to stop organizing opposition under a ‘cause’ de jour.
    Trying to lay claim to all indoctrinated by education young folks, in case they don’t make it to the final brainwash of college. At least GW stayed quiet even when O blamed him for everything for years.

    Reply