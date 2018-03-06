Kalamazoo Central receives thank you note from Obama for activism
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Former President Barack Obama has sent a note of thanks to a school he visited back in 2010.
According to Kalamazoo Public Schools, Obama sent an email with a note for the students to Principal Valerie Boggan over the weekend. Obama thanked the students for being “change leaders” after the shooting in a Florida school killed 17 in February.
Kalamazoo Central High School students organized and created a petition that went viral online supporting gun reform. As of Tuesday, the petition had over 185,000 signatures. They also participated and took leading roles in a rally for gun reform at the Michigan state capitol in February.
Obama spoke at Kalamazoo Central High School’s graduation ceremony in June 2010.
2 comments
On It
Just shut up & go away! The worst prez ever has no grace to stop organizing opposition under a ‘cause’ de jour.
Trying to lay claim to all indoctrinated by education young folks, in case they don’t make it to the final brainwash of college. At least GW stayed quiet even when O blamed him for everything for years.
Young Bob
Good for them. Nice to see students standing up for change!!!