× Longest-serving member of Wyoming City Council retires

WYOMING, Mich. – The longest serving member on the Wyoming City Council has retired.

Bill Ver Hulst sent an email to mayor Jack Poll announcing his desire to retirement prior to Monday night’s City Council meeting. The commission unanimously accepted it. Ver Hulst, 77, cited health reasons for his retirement.

Ver Hulst was elected to the council in 1993. The city says he has served with four mayors and 21 different council members. Before being elected to the council, Ver Hulst served for six years on the board of the Wyoming Public Schools.

“As a community, we are deeply grateful for Bill’s decades of selfless leadership,” said Wyoming Mayor Jack Poll in a press release. “He has always had a heart to serve the community, which he has done with tremendous integrity. For Bill, it was never about advancing his own agenda – he cared about his fellow Wyoming residents and did his best to represent their interests.”

The Wyoming City Council plans to appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of Ver Hulst’s term, which will expire in November. The seat covers the 1st Ward of Wyoming. Those interested in being considered for the position should be a resident of the 1st Ward, and should send a letter of their qualifications and a resume to the City Clerk by Thursday, March 15. The council will interview candidates at a special meeting on Monday, March 26 at 5:00 p.m. and a replacement will be named at that time.