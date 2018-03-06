Looking for a book to read? KDL StoryCompass can give you some suggestions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a new book to read? Kent District Library has a new online tool that can help readers discover new books and more called StoryCompass.

Readers can type in books they've already read, genres, or authors they enjoy into StoryCompass. Then the online tool takes suggestions based on the reader's personal preferences and recommends materials they might enjoy.

StoryCompass isn't just limited to books, the online search tool can also recommend movies and music.

People don't need a library card to use the service, it is completely free and open to anyone wanting to read something new.

To learn more, visit kdl.org.