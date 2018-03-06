Michigan Golf Show coming to Novi March 9-11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring is just around the corner, which means golfers all over Michigan are eager to get back on the green. Prepare for the golfing season at the Michigan Golf Show happening in Novi this weekend.

The Michigan Golf Show is the largest consumer golf show in the country, featuring over 400 vendors from all over the United States. There will be contests, hundreds of prizes, free lessons, and so much more.

The Michigan Golf Show is happening March 9-11 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Tickets cost $12 for adults, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

To learn more about vendors and the show schedule, visit michigangolfshow.com.