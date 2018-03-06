MSU police release arrest totals from white nationalist rally and protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University Police have released the final totals of arrests from Monday's clashes between supporters of white nationalist Richard Spencer and protesters.

Police say 25 people were arrested near the MSU Pavilion where Spencer's event was being held. 13 of those taken into custody were arrested for felonies, including carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing police. The Ingham County Prosecutor will determine official charges.

Three MSU police officers and one Michigan State Police trooper were injured during the clashes.

Law enforcement included officers from MSU, Michigan State Police, the Lansing Police Department, the East Lansing Police Department, Meridian Township Police, the Eaton County Sheriff, the Clinton County Sheriff, the Ingham County Sheriff, Ingham County 911 and the Michigan Department of Corrections.