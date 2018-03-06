Multiple vehicles broken into, two suspects arrested

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Two people are in custody reportedly for breaking into multiple vehicles in the City of White Cloud.

The White Cloud Police Department for weeks were investigating multiple breaking and entering incidents involving vehicles. On March 3 they arrested two individuals who were seen engaging in suspicious activities.

Cody Horton, 21, is facing charges for multiple felonies. The juvenile involved hasn’t been arraigned and remains in juvenile detention.

Following the investigation, police were able to return the stolen property to its owners.