LANSING, Mich. — Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga has officially filed to run again for a seat in Congress representing West Michigan.

Rep Huizenga currently represents Michigan’s 2nd District. He has held that seat since January of 2011. He is currently a part of the House Financial Services Committee.

Two Democrats have filed to run against Rep Huizenga for the 2nd District seat; Dr. Rob Davidson and Nick Schiller.