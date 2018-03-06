Supporters continue to rally for justice in decades-old murder case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Members of a group demanding justice in a decades-old murder investigation rallied for renewed action in the case Monday evening.

Supporters of “Erik’s Army”, a group of people working to bring closure in the 1983 murder of Erik Cross, were present outside an event held by Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting last night. The group was asking Prosecutor Getting to move the case forward. Something they have been doing for some time now.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety requested arrest warrants in the case back in October of 2017. The Prosecutor’s office has yet to issue any warrants related to Cross’s murder. Investigators passed on the names of the people they believe were involved in the 1983 death.

Investigators say on the morning of June 26, 1983, Cross was seen leaving a party at a friend’s house in Vicksburg, less than a mile from his home. A few hours later, the teenager’s father found his son’s body on the side of the road as he went to pick up the morning newspaper.

Cross’ family believes he ran into a group of teens walking home from the party the night before he was found dead.