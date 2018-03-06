Live – President Trump News Conference

Suspect sought in Grand Rapids counterfeit money case

Posted 2:02 PM, March 6, 2018, by

Surveillance image provided by Grand Rapids Police Department

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Local and federal authorities are searching for a suspect in a counterfeit money investigation.

Grand Rapids Police say the man is accused of using several counterfeit bills in February.  Officials released a surveillance image Tuesday that they say shows him immediately after he used the fraudulent cash.

The suspect is described as a man between 45 and 55 years old with light brown and gray hair and glasses.

The case is being handled by Grand Rapids Police and the U.S. Secret Service.  Anyone with information is asked to call the Secret Service at 616-454-4671, police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s