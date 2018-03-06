Suspect sought in Grand Rapids counterfeit money case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Local and federal authorities are searching for a suspect in a counterfeit money investigation.

Grand Rapids Police say the man is accused of using several counterfeit bills in February. Officials released a surveillance image Tuesday that they say shows him immediately after he used the fraudulent cash.

The suspect is described as a man between 45 and 55 years old with light brown and gray hair and glasses.

The case is being handled by Grand Rapids Police and the U.S. Secret Service. Anyone with information is asked to call the Secret Service at 616-454-4671, police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.