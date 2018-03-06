West Michigan Women’s Expo coming to DeVos Place March 9-11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everything lifestyle, shopping, health, and food is coming back to DeVos place for the 20th annual West Michigan Women's Expo.

There will be over 300 exhibits featuring everything in health, wellness, beauty, fashion, food, fitness travel, finance, education, jewelry, and so much more.

To celebrate 20 years of the event, the first 200 attendees each day will get a complimentary tote bag.

The event will also be hosting a food drive for Hand2Hand, collecting granola bars, fruit cups, trail mix packets, peanut butter and/or cheese crackers and oatmeal packets.

Tickets cost $10 online or at the door; click here for a $2 off coupon.

For a full list of vendors, visit kohlerexpo.com.