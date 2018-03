Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANT, Mich -- Junior point guard Sophia Wiard scored 21 of her game high 30 points in the 1st half as Oakridge beat Comstock Park 48-45 Tuesday night in a regional semifinal at Grant.

The Eagles led 23-20 at the break and by as many as 7 last in the 4th but had to hold off a late Panthers rally to win.

Comstock Park (19-5) sophomore point guard McKenna Bent scored 20 points.

Oakridge (21-3) will play South Christian (19-4) in the regional final Thursday at 7 p.m. at Grant High School