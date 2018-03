Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich -- Junior Alyza Winston scored 33 points as Muskegon beat Caledonia 58-51 Tuesday night in the regional semifinals at Zeeland East.

The Big Rds (21-2) are now 16-0 with Winston in the lineup after she sat out the 1st 7 games of the season because of transfer rules.

Caledonia (18-6) was led by senior Sammie Gehrls with 17 points.

Muskegon will play Hudsonville (17-7) in the regional final Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Zeeland East High School.