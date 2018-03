GRANDVILLE, Mich. — To celebrate Earth Day and to raise money for environmental awareness and sustainability projects, Grandville High School is hosting an Earth Day 5k.

The event is set to take place on April 14 at 9:30 a.m.

The race costs $20 and $70 for a family of four. The price enrolls you in the race but also each participant will get a t-shirt and some race swag.

Anyone looking to register can call the Grandville High School main office or by emailing krandall@gpsbulldogs.org.