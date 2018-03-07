Honest Eyes offers affordable, stylish frames at Smart Shopper prices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Picking out new eyeglasses shouldn't come with sticker shock or a lack of selection, right? And wouldn't it be fun to walk away saying, "Wow! That was such a fun experience." I can truthfully say that is the very impression I received from a new Grand Rapids storefront in East Hills called Honest Eyes located at 975 Cherry St, SE.

As the FOX 17 Smart Shopper, I need you to know they have more than 1,000 frames, most of them at just $99 and only going up to $169. This means, a complete pair of prescription glasses from Honest Eyes will generally cost you from 30 to 50 percent less than glasses at your traditional optical shops. They have a "library" of glasses, pulling out trays one at a time so you can help eliminate what you do and don't like.

Owners Karin and Rick Andrews started the business, frustrated over some of the quotes they were receiving for their own glasses. Karin has worn glasses her entire life and is really into stylish frames. Click here to read their full story. Their first store was opened in Pennsylvania, then Traverse City and now we are glad to have them in Grand Rapids.

Their store has a BYOP approach, meaning it's "bring your own prescription". They do not have an optometrist on staff, but rather, you bring your prescription with you. If you are unable to get it yourself, they are more than glad to call your eye doctor. There is no need for an appointment and you can walk right in! Your glasses will be ready in 7 to 10 business days.

I highly encourage you to check out their website, Facebook and even just stop in to see their adorable location. Make sure to say the FOX 17 Smart Shopper sent you.